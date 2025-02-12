Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,117,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $254.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $265.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.78.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

