Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 449.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,125 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

