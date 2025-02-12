Promising Automotive Stocks To Consider – February 12th

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Upstart are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies involved in the manufacturing, distribution, or retail of automobiles, parts, and related services. Investors may buy and sell these stocks on stock exchanges to potentially benefit from the financial performance of the automotive industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $13.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,148,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,484,148. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 167.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.23.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.61. 82,579,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,302,781. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Upstart stock traded up $21.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,577,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,876. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38. Upstart has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $89.47.

