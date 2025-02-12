Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Embassy Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of EMYB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. 7,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. Embassy Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $16.74.
About Embassy Bancorp
