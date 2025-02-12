Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Embassy Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EMYB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. 7,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. Embassy Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

About Embassy Bancorp

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposits, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit.

