Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Up 566.4% in January

Feb 12th, 2025

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JGGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 566.4% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 742,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aurora Mobile Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,155. Aurora Mobile has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $74.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

