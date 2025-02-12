Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $105.15 and last traded at $106.44. 3,364,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 12,853,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,768.54. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $534,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,170.16. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,430. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

