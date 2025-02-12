SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,948,334 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,651,076 shares.The stock last traded at $45.13 and had previously closed at $45.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $231,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

