Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.11 and last traded at $39.16. 3,192,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 6,918,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,384,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 626.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 248,230 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,040,000. Finally, PPSC Investment Service Corp boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 113,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 73,975 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

