VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 341.9% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UITB. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,253,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,609,000 after purchasing an additional 651,567 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 182,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of UITB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.89. 58,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $48.31.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
