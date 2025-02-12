Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.550-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $427.8 million-$437.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.2 million. Teradata also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.150-2.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Get Teradata alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TDC

Teradata Stock Down 18.9 %

TDC opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.