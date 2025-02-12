ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,464 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $302,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,867,000 after acquiring an additional 226,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after acquiring an additional 502,845 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,753,828,000 after purchasing an additional 78,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,016.54, for a total transaction of $95,554.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,066.58. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.97, for a total value of $1,911,751.99. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,007,026.71. This trade represents a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,809 shares of company stock worth $25,174,184. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $1,008.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $207.78 billion, a PE ratio of 147.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,079.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $968.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

