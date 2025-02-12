Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Axecap Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 2,141.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 72,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

In related news, Director Noel B. Geer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,260. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LDOS opened at $137.37 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.67 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

