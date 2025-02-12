West Shore Bank Corp. (WSSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on February 28th

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

West Shore Bank Price Performance

Shares of WSSH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 369. West Shore Bank has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46.

West Shore Bank Company Profile

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

