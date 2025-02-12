West Shore Bank Corp. (WSSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on February 28th

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
West Shore Bank Price Performance
Shares of WSSH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 369. West Shore Bank has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46.
West Shore Bank Company Profile
