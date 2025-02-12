Harbor Advisory Corp MA Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $276.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $229.47 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.55 and its 200 day moving average is $265.64. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

