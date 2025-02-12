Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Shan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,840. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.01, for a total transaction of $990,787.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,488.45. This trade represents a 15.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,844 shares of company stock worth $2,210,716. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $229.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 69.10%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.