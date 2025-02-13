Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Increases Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

COWZ stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.71.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.