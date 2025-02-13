Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Trims Stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC cut its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CGMU stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.