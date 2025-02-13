Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Purchases 1,385 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

IAU opened at $54.75 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

