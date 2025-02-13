Kentucky Trust Co Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 50,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $126.82 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.67 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.82 and a 200 day moving average of $125.24.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
