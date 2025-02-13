Kentucky Trust Co Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 50,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $126.82 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.67 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.82 and a 200 day moving average of $125.24.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.