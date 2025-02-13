Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BROS. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BROS
Dutch Bros Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dutch Bros
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.