Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BROS. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of BROS stock traded up $18.33 on Thursday, hitting $83.04. 5,572,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,579. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $86.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 285.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

