Kickstand Ventures LLC. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 292.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,608 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

