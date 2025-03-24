Insider Selling: Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) CEO Sells 23,707 Shares of Stock

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins sold 23,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $32,952.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,935.24. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Quantum-Si Price Performance
Shares of QSI stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.48. 7,168,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,480,965. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $271.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a $3.65 target price on Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.
Quantum-Si Company Profile
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.
