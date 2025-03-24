Todd S. Nelson Sells 38,984 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 38,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $961,345.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,882,199.02. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of PRDO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.29. 569,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 4.84. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.12 million. Analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRDO shares. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Further Reading

