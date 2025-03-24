Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP) recently:

3/21/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

3/13/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

2/27/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/27/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00.

2/27/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/27/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $221.00.

2/26/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Arete Research to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $245.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies was given a new $235.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

1/31/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $187.00 to $215.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $215.00 to $255.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $207.00 to $221.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

1/31/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/31/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

1/30/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $228.05. 642,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,152. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.18. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $232.48.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,820,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $100,456,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,257,000 after purchasing an additional 487,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,105,000 after acquiring an additional 464,821 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,186,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

