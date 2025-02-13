Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Posts Earnings Results

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 9.74%.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FMCC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.36. 2,505,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,759,642. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.90 and a beta of 2.09. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

