Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

UBER stock opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Daiwa America cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

