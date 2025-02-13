Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,907 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,225,000 after buying an additional 698,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after buying an additional 585,598 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,453,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MUB opened at $106.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

