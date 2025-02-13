Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) on 1/28/2025.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

CRNX traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $35.50. 125,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $28,316.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,427.56. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $195,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,394.36. This trade represents a 13.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,928,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,089,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,741,000 after buying an additional 2,801,736 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,950,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,382,000 after buying an additional 2,490,876 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,735,000 after acquiring an additional 529,483 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after acquiring an additional 528,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

