Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 205 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 514.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 831,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 661,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after acquiring an additional 164,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.97.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

