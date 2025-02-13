Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 467.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $554.81 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $450.99 and a one year high of $561.66. The company has a market cap of $502.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

