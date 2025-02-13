Hemington Wealth Management Sells 24 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,380. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ISRG opened at $589.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $556.91 and a 200 day moving average of $516.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

View Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.