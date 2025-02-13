Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Acquires Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock on January 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > WELLS FARGO ADVISORS” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) on 1/28/2025.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 3.7 %

HE stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 239,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 492,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 43,998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

