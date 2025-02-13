Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boeing stock on January 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.32. 2,768,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,748,985. The company has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.77 and its 200-day moving average is $164.10. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $208.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

