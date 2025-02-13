iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

iCAD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. iCAD has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 716,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 189,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new position in iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

