Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53.

Insider Activity

In other Abrdn Life Sciences Investors news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $216,090.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,381,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,252,164.17. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,496. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

