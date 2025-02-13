Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE HY opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $899.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Will Falling Bond Yields Send These 2 Small Caps Soaring?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- These 2 Tech Stocks Are Surging Back After a Q4 2024 Plunge
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Digital Turbine Roars Back—What’s Driving the Ad Tech Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.