Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,424 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Genmab A/S by 84.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 615,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after buying an additional 280,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 29.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 206,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 47,437 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 34,652 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 13.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 278,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 33,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Genmab A/S stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

