Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 148 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $51,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.38.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $125.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

