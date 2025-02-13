Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $69.28 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

