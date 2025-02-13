eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,081 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 70,898 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $573,220,000 after purchasing an additional 335,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in eBay by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,447,627 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $354,695,000 after buying an additional 216,162 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,725,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $242,584,000 after acquiring an additional 125,708 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,758 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $117,009,000 after acquiring an additional 73,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $355,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,575,066.07. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $334,184.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,040.40. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

