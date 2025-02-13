Sovran Advisors LLC Invests $465,000 in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROUS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 148,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 65,438 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

