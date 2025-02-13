HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $750.00 to $980.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s previous close.

HUBS has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.50.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $43.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $829.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,439. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $732.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $617.71. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,071.00, a PEG ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total transaction of $16,815,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,973,789.90. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,112 shares of company stock valued at $51,432,627. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,262,000 after acquiring an additional 74,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,412,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,068,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HubSpot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,987,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

