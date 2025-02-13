Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 44.72%. Hanesbrands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.510-0.550 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.020-0.020 EPS.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 29,293,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

