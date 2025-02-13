Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 24,337,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 159,061,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

RGTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $4.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,188,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,456. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

