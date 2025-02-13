Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
