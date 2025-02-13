WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s current price.
Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on WildBrain from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Report on WILD
WildBrain Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 271,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$442,031.80. Insiders acquired 404,890 shares of company stock worth $647,687 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About WildBrain
WildBrain Ltd. engages in the development, production, and distribution of films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Content and Licensing; Global Licensing; and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children’s and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and sells advertising ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WildBrain
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.