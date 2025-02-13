WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on WildBrain from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:WILD traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.91. The company had a trading volume of 36,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,175. WildBrain has a 1-year low of C$0.77 and a 1-year high of C$1.92. The firm has a market cap of C$400.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -811.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other news, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 271,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$442,031.80. Insiders acquired 404,890 shares of company stock worth $647,687 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the development, production, and distribution of films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Content and Licensing; Global Licensing; and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children’s and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and sells advertising ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms.

