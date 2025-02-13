National Bankshares Lowers NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Price Target to C$3.00

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James lowered NanoXplore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.00.
NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.
