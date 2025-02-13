National Bankshares Lowers NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Price Target to C$3.00

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lowered NanoXplore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.00.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NanoXplore

NanoXplore Stock Performance

NanoXplore Company Profile

Shares of NanoXplore stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.35. The company had a trading volume of 298,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,201. The firm has a market cap of C$402.63 million, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.26. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.37.

(Get Free Report)

NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.