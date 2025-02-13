Best Ecommerce Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 10th

Walmart, MGO Global, and GameStop are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from online retail sales. These businesses typically operate digital platforms where customers can browse, purchase, and receive goods or services over the internet. Investors may be interested in ecommerce stocks due to the growth potential of the online retail sector and the increasing trend of consumers shifting towards digital shopping experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,720,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,903,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $103.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

MGO Global (MGOL)

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

NASDAQ MGOL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 531,106,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,627,797. MGO Global has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 7.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGOL

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.03. 7,416,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,733. GameStop has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.05 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Further Reading