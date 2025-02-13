HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 367 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Waste Management by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,765,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,537,000 after purchasing an additional 709,678 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Waste Management from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Management from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waste Management from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.50.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $227.42 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.20 and a twelve month high of $230.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.74. The company has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.88% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.89, for a total transaction of $903,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,967.59. The trade was a 17.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $1,016,421.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,765 shares in the company, valued at $13,052,881.80. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,340. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

