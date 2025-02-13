LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18, Zacks reports. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 1.24%. LXP Industrial Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.610-0.650 EPS.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.46. 1,273,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,530. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94 and a beta of 0.89. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.